Location

1487 Avon Park Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
A quaint 1920s craftsman bungalow nestled in the hills of Elysian Park. This beautiful home is surrounded by a naturally-wild yet carefully-maintained landscape with a front porch and a shared exterior dining patio to the rear. The bungalow is a series of 3 homes on the property.
The home is minutes away from Elysian Park hiking trail and Dodger Stadium to the east and coffee shops, restaurants, and bars along Echo Park Ave. and Sunset Blvd. to the south. It's a 10-min lyft to Downtown LA, the Arts District and Chinatown. Even closer are the Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and Atwater neighborhoods! This 1920s bungalow is the perfect way to experience Los Angeles
Detached bungalow with front porch, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Insode-Laundry
In wall AC and heater
Utilities included: water and gardener, tenant pay remaining utilities
Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer
Street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1487 Avon Park Terrace have any available units?
1487 Avon Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1487 Avon Park Terrace have?
Some of 1487 Avon Park Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1487 Avon Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1487 Avon Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1487 Avon Park Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1487 Avon Park Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1487 Avon Park Terrace offer parking?
No, 1487 Avon Park Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1487 Avon Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1487 Avon Park Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1487 Avon Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 1487 Avon Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1487 Avon Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1487 Avon Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1487 Avon Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1487 Avon Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
