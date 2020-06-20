1487 Avon Park Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher coffee bar air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

A quaint 1920s craftsman bungalow nestled in the hills of Elysian Park. This beautiful home is surrounded by a naturally-wild yet carefully-maintained landscape with a front porch and a shared exterior dining patio to the rear. The bungalow is a series of 3 homes on the property.

The home is minutes away from Elysian Park hiking trail and Dodger Stadium to the east and coffee shops, restaurants, and bars along Echo Park Ave. and Sunset Blvd. to the south. It's a 10-min lyft to Downtown LA, the Arts District and Chinatown. Even closer are the Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and Atwater neighborhoods! This 1920s bungalow is the perfect way to experience Los Angeles

Detached bungalow with front porch, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Insode-Laundry

In wall AC and heater

Utilities included: water and gardener, tenant pay remaining utilities

Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer

Street parking