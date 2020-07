Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access new construction

Welcome home to this charming fully remodeled guest house south of the Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. This quaint one bedroom and one bathroom unit features brand new everything including new vinyl flooring, in unit washer and dryer combo, remodeled kitchen, chic subway tiled shower, and newly constructed large deck perfect for unwinding at the end of a busy day. Rent includes all utilities plus wifi!