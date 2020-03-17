14663 Sherman Way

Amenities
Newer and gated tri-level SFH in Van Nuys - **Open House - June 23 (Sun) 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Bright and beautiful 3BD/3BA home. Open and updated living, kitchen and dining areas. Granite counter tops with a large kitchen island. Stove, D/W, Microwave. Refrigerator with no warranty. W/S hook-up. A/C. Double master suites. Plenty of closet space. Dual sinks in Bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage (side by side). Recessed lighting. A park area with barbecue grills and picnic tables in the community. Easy access to FWY. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, shops, etc... Minimum one year lease.
Tenant pay all utilities.
Tenant purchase some renter's insurance
For more information or to view this property, please text:
May: Text 323.899.8825
