14663 Sherman Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer and gated tri-level SFH in Van Nuys - **Open House - June 23 (Sun) 2:00-5:00 p.m.



Bright and beautiful 3BD/3BA home. Open and updated living, kitchen and dining areas. Granite counter tops with a large kitchen island. Stove, D/W, Microwave. Refrigerator with no warranty. W/S hook-up. A/C. Double master suites. Plenty of closet space. Dual sinks in Bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage (side by side). Recessed lighting. A park area with barbecue grills and picnic tables in the community. Easy access to FWY. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, shops, etc... Minimum one year lease.



Tenant pay all utilities.

Tenant purchase some renter's insurance



