Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

14663 Sherman Way

14663 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

14663 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer and gated tri-level SFH in Van Nuys - **Open House - June 23 (Sun) 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Bright and beautiful 3BD/3BA home. Open and updated living, kitchen and dining areas. Granite counter tops with a large kitchen island. Stove, D/W, Microwave. Refrigerator with no warranty. W/S hook-up. A/C. Double master suites. Plenty of closet space. Dual sinks in Bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage (side by side). Recessed lighting. A park area with barbecue grills and picnic tables in the community. Easy access to FWY. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, shops, etc... Minimum one year lease.

Tenant pay all utilities.
Tenant purchase some renter's insurance

For more information or to view this property, please text:
May: Text 323.899.8825
LRS Realty and Management Inc.
DRE# 01502396
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing
Laws

(RLNE4956561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14663 Sherman Way have any available units?
14663 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14663 Sherman Way have?
Some of 14663 Sherman Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14663 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
14663 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14663 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14663 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 14663 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 14663 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 14663 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14663 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14663 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 14663 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 14663 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 14663 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14663 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14663 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
