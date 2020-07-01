All apartments in Los Angeles
14560 Benefit St. #303

14560 Benefit Street · No Longer Available
Location

14560 Benefit Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Penthouse 2+2 w/view, parking, pool + spa + more! (14560 Benefit) - Sherman Oaks penthouse available for lease! Amenities include: single-story penthouse unit w/2BR + 2BA + over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/full bath featuring double sinks; spacious walk-in master closet; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; gated community w/pool, spa + parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5203389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14560 Benefit St. #303 have any available units?
14560 Benefit St. #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14560 Benefit St. #303 have?
Some of 14560 Benefit St. #303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14560 Benefit St. #303 currently offering any rent specials?
14560 Benefit St. #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14560 Benefit St. #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14560 Benefit St. #303 is pet friendly.
Does 14560 Benefit St. #303 offer parking?
Yes, 14560 Benefit St. #303 offers parking.
Does 14560 Benefit St. #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14560 Benefit St. #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14560 Benefit St. #303 have a pool?
Yes, 14560 Benefit St. #303 has a pool.
Does 14560 Benefit St. #303 have accessible units?
No, 14560 Benefit St. #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 14560 Benefit St. #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14560 Benefit St. #303 has units with dishwashers.

