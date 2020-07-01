14560 Benefit St. #303

Amenities
Penthouse 2+2 w/view, parking, pool + spa + more! (14560 Benefit) - Sherman Oaks penthouse available for lease! Amenities include: single-story penthouse unit w/2BR + 2BA + over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/full bath featuring double sinks; spacious walk-in master closet; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; gated community w/pool, spa + parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5203389)