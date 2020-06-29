1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

Just above the famed Sunset Plaza in the Hollywood Hills is legendary architect Richard Neutra's Lew House (1958), a jewel box restored and enlarged by Marmol Radziner. Architecturally refined and elegant spaces accentuate the surrounding environment, framing a classic Hollywood view of the hills and city. Walls of glass allow vision straight through the house; it essentially lives in the view. On the entry level is the kitchen, living room and a guest bedroom suite. Down one level is the master with large walk-in closet, 2nd guest suite and family room. The third level guest suite with separate kitchen opens to a fabulous pool and magical yard. Fully-furnished with pieces by mid-century design icons such as Kagan, Baughman, Robsjohn-Gibbings, Cherner and Sciolari. Includes sheets, towels, dishes, etc. Just bring your wardrobe. This is a rare opportunity to live in a Neutra house just moments away from the world class restaurants, night life, and culture of the Sunset Strip