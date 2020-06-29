All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1456 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1456 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
guest suite
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Just above the famed Sunset Plaza in the Hollywood Hills is legendary architect Richard Neutra's Lew House (1958), a jewel box restored and enlarged by Marmol Radziner. Architecturally refined and elegant spaces accentuate the surrounding environment, framing a classic Hollywood view of the hills and city. Walls of glass allow vision straight through the house; it essentially lives in the view. On the entry level is the kitchen, living room and a guest bedroom suite. Down one level is the master with large walk-in closet, 2nd guest suite and family room. The third level guest suite with separate kitchen opens to a fabulous pool and magical yard. Fully-furnished with pieces by mid-century design icons such as Kagan, Baughman, Robsjohn-Gibbings, Cherner and Sciolari. Includes sheets, towels, dishes, etc. Just bring your wardrobe. This is a rare opportunity to live in a Neutra house just moments away from the world class restaurants, night life, and culture of the Sunset Strip

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College