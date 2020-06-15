All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1444 W 28th Street Unit 1

1444 W 28th St · No Longer Available
Location

1444 W 28th St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This single-bedroom apartment is located in the Congress North neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a seventeen-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Vermont Station stop. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, and shops along South Vermont Avenue are all within a five-minute walking distance. Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood flooring that go well with the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite sink top, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Menlo Avenue-West Twenty-ninth Street Historic District, Van Buren Place Historic District and McDonalds Swim Stadium

Nearby Schools:
Thirty-Second Street Usc Performing Arts - 0.64 miles, 6/10
Downtown Value School - 0.97 miles, 6/10
Alliance Gertz-Ressler Richard Merkin 6-12 Complex - 0.76 miles, 6/10
Vermont Avenue Elementary School - 0.09 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
204 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
754 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
550 Metro Express Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4495332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 W 28th Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
