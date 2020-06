Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Gated contemporary house on a private road off of lower Benedict Canyon. Disappearing high glass walls that open up to a fantastic pool. This house offers the best of indoor-outdoor California living. Situated minutes from the famous Rodeo Drive shopping and restaurants, the Sunset Strip, and the Beverly Hills Hotel. Completely private behind high automatic gates.