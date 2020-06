Amenities

On Lock Box installed..... Must see this Luxury house, completely refurbished and updated with all new state of the art Appliances, Refrigerator, washer dryer, and dishwasher. New flooring, extensive renovation to make this home have the contemporary feel. 2 bdrms and an office. Available immediately. There is no guest house with this listing, it just has a single family house. One of four units on property. Parking on property or on street.