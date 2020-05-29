All apartments in Los Angeles
14344 Foothill Boulevard

Location

14344 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful fully remodeled town home located in Sylmar. The home features large kitchen, Laundry Room, Pantry, dinning room, large living room with wood fire place, 3 bedrooms which includes large master bedroom with wall to wall closet, recess lighting throughout, NEST Thermostat control, 2 full baths, 1/2 bath downstairs, Large patio for BBQ, 2 car garage, close to community pool, transportation, and restaurants. All appliances included in the lease. Call today for more information. This is a must see!! PLEASE NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14344 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
14344 Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14344 Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 14344 Foothill Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14344 Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14344 Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14344 Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14344 Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14344 Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14344 Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14344 Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14344 Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14344 Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14344 Foothill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14344 Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14344 Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14344 Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14344 Foothill Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
