Los Angeles, CA
14336 GREENLEAF Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

14336 GREENLEAF Street

14336 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Location

14336 Greenleaf Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Homey three bedroom, 3 bathroom single family residence in quiet, south of the boulevard neighborhood. Ample built-ins feature throughout the home. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Viking range. Located off the kitchen, you'll find the laundry room with washer and dryer. The two car garage has been converted to a finished workout room equipped with television. The large master suite is located in its own wing of the houseand has a large walk in closet, tons of storage and a great bathroom, complete with glass stall shower and large soaking tub. Large fenced in, front and back yards includes sparkling pool and spa and plenty of room for kids to play. Ample parking in the wide driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14336 GREENLEAF Street have any available units?
14336 GREENLEAF Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14336 GREENLEAF Street have?
Some of 14336 GREENLEAF Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14336 GREENLEAF Street currently offering any rent specials?
14336 GREENLEAF Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14336 GREENLEAF Street pet-friendly?
No, 14336 GREENLEAF Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14336 GREENLEAF Street offer parking?
Yes, 14336 GREENLEAF Street offers parking.
Does 14336 GREENLEAF Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14336 GREENLEAF Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14336 GREENLEAF Street have a pool?
Yes, 14336 GREENLEAF Street has a pool.
Does 14336 GREENLEAF Street have accessible units?
No, 14336 GREENLEAF Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14336 GREENLEAF Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14336 GREENLEAF Street has units with dishwashers.
