14336 GREENLEAF Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Homey three bedroom, 3 bathroom single family residence in quiet, south of the boulevard neighborhood. Ample built-ins feature throughout the home. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Viking range. Located off the kitchen, you'll find the laundry room with washer and dryer. The two car garage has been converted to a finished workout room equipped with television. The large master suite is located in its own wing of the houseand has a large walk in closet, tons of storage and a great bathroom, complete with glass stall shower and large soaking tub. Large fenced in, front and back yards includes sparkling pool and spa and plenty of room for kids to play. Ample parking in the wide driveway.