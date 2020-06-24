All apartments in Los Angeles
14335 Huston St. #205

14335 W Huston St · No Longer Available
Location

14335 W Huston St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2+2 in PRIME location w/central air, parking + pool - available NOW! (14335 Huston) - Upper level Sherman Oaks condo, available for immediate move-in! Amenities include: 2BR + 2BA open floorplan w/almost 1100 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; central heat + air; 2 gated, assigned parking spaces; community laundry + pool; water + trash included; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE4610647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14335 Huston St. #205 have any available units?
14335 Huston St. #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14335 Huston St. #205 have?
Some of 14335 Huston St. #205's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14335 Huston St. #205 currently offering any rent specials?
14335 Huston St. #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14335 Huston St. #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14335 Huston St. #205 is pet friendly.
Does 14335 Huston St. #205 offer parking?
Yes, 14335 Huston St. #205 offers parking.
Does 14335 Huston St. #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14335 Huston St. #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14335 Huston St. #205 have a pool?
Yes, 14335 Huston St. #205 has a pool.
Does 14335 Huston St. #205 have accessible units?
No, 14335 Huston St. #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 14335 Huston St. #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14335 Huston St. #205 has units with dishwashers.
