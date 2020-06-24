14335 Huston St. #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2+2 in PRIME location w/central air, parking + pool - available NOW! (14335 Huston) - Upper level Sherman Oaks condo, available for immediate move-in! Amenities include: 2BR + 2BA open floorplan w/almost 1100 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; central heat + air; 2 gated, assigned parking spaces; community laundry + pool; water + trash included; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



