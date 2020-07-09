All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14307 Foothill Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14307 Foothill Boulevard
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

14307 Foothill Boulevard

14307 Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14307 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
hot tub
Awesome Condo Located Within Gated & Small Condominium Development In Sylmar! This Partially Renovated Condo Includes An Open Floor Plan With A Living Room & Fireplace, Formal Dining Room With Beautiful Ceiling Fan, Spacious Kitchen With An Abundance Of Cabinets, Downstairs Bathroom, Good Size Bedrooms, New Carpet Flooring & Laminate Flooring, New Interior Painting Throughout, New Bathroom Shower & Tub, Beautiful Recessed Lighting Brightens The Unit Throughout, Window Shutters, Alarm System & A Gated Community Swimming Pool & Spa. Great Two Bedroom Condo In Central Sylmar Locale Near Public Transportation, Retail Amenities And Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14307 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
14307 Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14307 Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 14307 Foothill Boulevard's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14307 Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14307 Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14307 Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14307 Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14307 Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
No, 14307 Foothill Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 14307 Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14307 Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14307 Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14307 Foothill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14307 Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14307 Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14307 Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14307 Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College