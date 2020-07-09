14307 Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system pool hot tub

Awesome Condo Located Within Gated & Small Condominium Development In Sylmar! This Partially Renovated Condo Includes An Open Floor Plan With A Living Room & Fireplace, Formal Dining Room With Beautiful Ceiling Fan, Spacious Kitchen With An Abundance Of Cabinets, Downstairs Bathroom, Good Size Bedrooms, New Carpet Flooring & Laminate Flooring, New Interior Painting Throughout, New Bathroom Shower & Tub, Beautiful Recessed Lighting Brightens The Unit Throughout, Window Shutters, Alarm System & A Gated Community Swimming Pool & Spa. Great Two Bedroom Condo In Central Sylmar Locale Near Public Transportation, Retail Amenities And Schools!