14268 Roblar Pl
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

14268 Roblar Pl

14268 Roblar Place · No Longer Available
Location

14268 Roblar Place, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6cbde30b2 ---- Lovely home on a cul-de-sac in highly desirable Sherman Oaks neighborhood. With a large living area with lots of natural light and great for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with major appliances and tons of cabinet storage and counter space. This home comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious, while the bathrooms are well-appointed. The master bedroom is large in size, and it has a en-suite bathroom. Other features include a two-car garage, a jacuzzi, and a spacious backyard garden. Don't miss out on this opportunity, and learn more about this amazing home! Pets under 35lb. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 2 Car Garage Bathtub Central Ac Jacuzzi Parking Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14268 Roblar Pl have any available units?
14268 Roblar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14268 Roblar Pl have?
Some of 14268 Roblar Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14268 Roblar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14268 Roblar Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14268 Roblar Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14268 Roblar Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14268 Roblar Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14268 Roblar Pl offers parking.
Does 14268 Roblar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14268 Roblar Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14268 Roblar Pl have a pool?
No, 14268 Roblar Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14268 Roblar Pl have accessible units?
No, 14268 Roblar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14268 Roblar Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14268 Roblar Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
