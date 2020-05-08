14268 Roblar Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6cbde30b2 ---- Lovely home on a cul-de-sac in highly desirable Sherman Oaks neighborhood. With a large living area with lots of natural light and great for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with major appliances and tons of cabinet storage and counter space. This home comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious, while the bathrooms are well-appointed. The master bedroom is large in size, and it has a en-suite bathroom. Other features include a two-car garage, a jacuzzi, and a spacious backyard garden. Don't miss out on this opportunity, and learn more about this amazing home! Pets under 35lb. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 2 Car Garage Bathtub Central Ac Jacuzzi Parking Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit