1425 Maltman Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1425 Maltman Avenue

1425 N Maltman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1425 N Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
key fob access
Modern Spanish style located in Silverlake's famous Sunset Junction corridor.
This home is just one building away from Sunset Boulevard with tiny steps to the restaurants, bars, and shopping.
Spacious and open floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The master bathroom has a soaking bathtub that can also be used for showering. Home includes, french doors, security gates with keyless entries, granite countertops, central AC/Heat, inside laundry(new machines included), plumbing, electrical, kitchen, fixtures, and all new appliances. The building has been recently been restored/remodeled.
Exterior lighting for the entire building has fire-flicker lanterns fixtures that create a cozy ambience.

This unit has its own front porch plus access to the common courtyard.
2 car parking inside backyard with electric gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

