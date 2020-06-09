1425 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking key fob access

Modern Spanish style located in Silverlake's famous Sunset Junction corridor.

This home is just one building away from Sunset Boulevard with tiny steps to the restaurants, bars, and shopping.

Spacious and open floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The master bathroom has a soaking bathtub that can also be used for showering. Home includes, french doors, security gates with keyless entries, granite countertops, central AC/Heat, inside laundry(new machines included), plumbing, electrical, kitchen, fixtures, and all new appliances. The building has been recently been restored/remodeled.

Exterior lighting for the entire building has fire-flicker lanterns fixtures that create a cozy ambience.



This unit has its own front porch plus access to the common courtyard.

2 car parking inside backyard with electric gate.