Last updated July 18 2019 at 10:45 PM

1422 Anaheim Street

1422 Anaheim St
Location

1422 Anaheim St, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhouse! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting for a modern look. Unit has been freshly painted with new crown molding throughout for a nice clean look. Kitchen is spectacular with stainless steel refrigerator, oven and microwave and dishwasher. Cook top is beautiful on your stoned kitchen island. Plenty of wood cabinets for all of your storage needs. Master bedroom features 3 closets, two mirrored closets and a walk in closet fully equipped with storage shelves. Each room features ceiling fans, and nice white shudders on each window. Features 2 brick fireplaces. This unit is fully equipped with a central heating and cooling system. For your convenience this unit features a 2 car garage and a washer and dryer. For more information please call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123
Detached townhouse
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Anaheim Street have any available units?
1422 Anaheim Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Anaheim Street have?
Some of 1422 Anaheim Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Anaheim Street currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Anaheim Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Anaheim Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Anaheim Street is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Anaheim Street offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Anaheim Street offers parking.
Does 1422 Anaheim Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Anaheim Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Anaheim Street have a pool?
No, 1422 Anaheim Street does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Anaheim Street have accessible units?
No, 1422 Anaheim Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Anaheim Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Anaheim Street has units with dishwashers.
