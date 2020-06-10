1422 Anaheim Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhouse! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting for a modern look. Unit has been freshly painted with new crown molding throughout for a nice clean look. Kitchen is spectacular with stainless steel refrigerator, oven and microwave and dishwasher. Cook top is beautiful on your stoned kitchen island. Plenty of wood cabinets for all of your storage needs. Master bedroom features 3 closets, two mirrored closets and a walk in closet fully equipped with storage shelves. Each room features ceiling fans, and nice white shudders on each window. Features 2 brick fireplaces. This unit is fully equipped with a central heating and cooling system. For your convenience this unit features a 2 car garage and a washer and dryer. For more information please call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123

Detached townhouse

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.