1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now! See this pleasant 950-square-foot apartment on the friendly South Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!



This unfurnished unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 2 spacious reserved parking (1 is covered and 1 uncovered).



The bright and airy interior boasts of polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and an elegant chandelier. The nice galley-type kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers with ample storage/pantry. It also has smooth tile countertops and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The comfy bedroom has a large built-in closet for more storage space. Its clean bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a flush toilet, a nice wooden vanity to store toiletries, etc.; and a shower/tub combo privately enclosed in a framed sliding frosted glass panel. The apartment has central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. For your laundry convenience, there are shared washer and dryer available, too. The renter will be responsible for the PG&E, gas, garbage, Internet, and cable utilities. Storage which is included in the rent is permitted in the parking area. No smoking, please, in the propertys premises.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Walk Score: 88



1419 Cardiff Avenue has a Walk Score of 88 out of 100. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Robertson Recreation Center, Robertson Playground, and Oakhurst Park.



Nearby Schools:

Canfield Avenue Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 9/10

Beverly Vista Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 9/10

Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 9/10

Palms Middle School - 2.53 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 miles

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.1 miles

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

28 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles



