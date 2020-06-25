All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1

1419 Cardiff Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1419 Cardiff Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this pleasant 950-square-foot apartment on the friendly South Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!

This unfurnished unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 2 spacious reserved parking (1 is covered and 1 uncovered).

The bright and airy interior boasts of polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and an elegant chandelier. The nice galley-type kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers with ample storage/pantry. It also has smooth tile countertops and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The comfy bedroom has a large built-in closet for more storage space. Its clean bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a flush toilet, a nice wooden vanity to store toiletries, etc.; and a shower/tub combo privately enclosed in a framed sliding frosted glass panel. The apartment has central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. For your laundry convenience, there are shared washer and dryer available, too. The renter will be responsible for the PG&E, gas, garbage, Internet, and cable utilities. Storage which is included in the rent is permitted in the parking area. No smoking, please, in the propertys premises.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Walk Score: 88

1419 Cardiff Avenue has a Walk Score of 88 out of 100. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Robertson Recreation Center, Robertson Playground, and Oakhurst Park.

Nearby Schools:
Canfield Avenue Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 9/10
Beverly Vista Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 9/10
Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 9/10
Palms Middle School - 2.53 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 miles
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.1 miles
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
28 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4897408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Cardiff Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College