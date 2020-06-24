All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1417 South Fairfax Avenue

1417 South Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1417 South Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Primely-Located 1-Bedroom/ 1-Bath (Lower Level) on the border of Mid-Wilshire, Mid-City, Little Ethiopia, Miracle Mile, and Little Carthay Square features a New Kitchen, Stove, Dining Area, Large/ Newly Carpeted Living Room and Bedroom, Hardwood Tiling, Gated Building, and Parking. Major Cross Streets: Pico Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. It's close to multiple Supermarkets, Restaurants, Drug Stores, Coffee Shops, Restaurants- minutes to The Grove, The Beverly Center, Kaiser Permanente, the I-10 Freeway, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Culver City. For further information or to arrange a showing, during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310-481-0922, ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 South Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
1417 South Fairfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 South Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 1417 South Fairfax Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 South Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 South Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 South Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 South Fairfax Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1417 South Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 South Fairfax Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 South Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 South Fairfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 South Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 South Fairfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 South Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 South Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 South Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 South Fairfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
