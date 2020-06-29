1415 South POINT VIEW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This bright, airy and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath unit located on the 2nd floor, in the front of building has laminated hardwood floors with an open floor plan, a huge balcony and in unit washer and dryer hook ups. The sun filled kitchen has a refrigerator, stove/oven, stainless steel dishwasher and sink with lots of cabinet space. The unit has large bedrooms, lots of closet space and storage, with one assigned parking spot. Easy access to shops, restaurants, museums, places of worship and public transportation.