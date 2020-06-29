All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1415 South POINT VIEW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1415 South POINT VIEW Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

1415 South POINT VIEW Street

1415 South Point View Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1415 South Point View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This bright, airy and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath unit located on the 2nd floor, in the front of building has laminated hardwood floors with an open floor plan, a huge balcony and in unit washer and dryer hook ups. The sun filled kitchen has a refrigerator, stove/oven, stainless steel dishwasher and sink with lots of cabinet space. The unit has large bedrooms, lots of closet space and storage, with one assigned parking spot. Easy access to shops, restaurants, museums, places of worship and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 South POINT VIEW Street have any available units?
1415 South POINT VIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 South POINT VIEW Street have?
Some of 1415 South POINT VIEW Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 South POINT VIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 South POINT VIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 South POINT VIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 South POINT VIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1415 South POINT VIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 1415 South POINT VIEW Street offers parking.
Does 1415 South POINT VIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 South POINT VIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 South POINT VIEW Street have a pool?
No, 1415 South POINT VIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 South POINT VIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 South POINT VIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 South POINT VIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 South POINT VIEW Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College