14116 CALIFA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Super sweet updated cottage in heart of the valley with classic traditional touches such as crown moldings, wainscoting & built in cabinetry as well as newer gleaming hardwood floors, an updated granite/subway tile kitchen & a remodeled full subway tiled bathroom. The quaint front porch, grassy front fenced yard and charming private backyard patio offer inviting outdoor spaces for entertaining and/or relaxing. The convenient location has easy access to the 405, 101, Valley College & the new Noho Commons. Available after December 7th for one year + lease.