Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

14116 CALIFA Street

14116 Califa Street · No Longer Available
Location

14116 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super sweet updated cottage in heart of the valley with classic traditional touches such as crown moldings, wainscoting & built in cabinetry as well as newer gleaming hardwood floors, an updated granite/subway tile kitchen & a remodeled full subway tiled bathroom. The quaint front porch, grassy front fenced yard and charming private backyard patio offer inviting outdoor spaces for entertaining and/or relaxing. The convenient location has easy access to the 405, 101, Valley College & the new Noho Commons. Available after December 7th for one year + lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14116 CALIFA Street have any available units?
14116 CALIFA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14116 CALIFA Street have?
Some of 14116 CALIFA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14116 CALIFA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14116 CALIFA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14116 CALIFA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14116 CALIFA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14116 CALIFA Street offer parking?
No, 14116 CALIFA Street does not offer parking.
Does 14116 CALIFA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14116 CALIFA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14116 CALIFA Street have a pool?
No, 14116 CALIFA Street does not have a pool.
Does 14116 CALIFA Street have accessible units?
No, 14116 CALIFA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14116 CALIFA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14116 CALIFA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

