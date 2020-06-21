All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

141 S Clark Dr. #230

141 South Clark Drive · (818) 884-5155
Location

141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 141 S Clark Dr. #230 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters. Unit is partially furnished with all new Bed, Sofa & Side Tables, TV & Stand.
Building amenities include a sparkling pool, gym, Outdoor BBQ with dining area, furnished Lobby. Minutes from fine dining and trendy Robertson Blvd.

Please Call Or Text Leila Elm 818-800-5586.

LRS Realty & Management Inc.
BRE#01832464
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.”

(RLNE4071719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 S Clark Dr. #230 have any available units?
141 S Clark Dr. #230 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 S Clark Dr. #230 have?
Some of 141 S Clark Dr. #230's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 S Clark Dr. #230 currently offering any rent specials?
141 S Clark Dr. #230 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 S Clark Dr. #230 pet-friendly?
No, 141 S Clark Dr. #230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 141 S Clark Dr. #230 offer parking?
No, 141 S Clark Dr. #230 does not offer parking.
Does 141 S Clark Dr. #230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 S Clark Dr. #230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 S Clark Dr. #230 have a pool?
Yes, 141 S Clark Dr. #230 has a pool.
Does 141 S Clark Dr. #230 have accessible units?
No, 141 S Clark Dr. #230 does not have accessible units.
Does 141 S Clark Dr. #230 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 S Clark Dr. #230 has units with dishwashers.
