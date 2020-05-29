All apartments in Los Angeles
141 N Mansfield Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:09 AM

141 N Mansfield Ave

141 North Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

141 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Marsh Duplex is the upper unit home with its own entrance. The large 3 bed 2 bath unit is approx 2400 sq feet with a large living area that opens up to dining room. There is a private serene balcony off the living room perfect for outside dinning. The updated Kitchen has new Kitchen Aid appliances and marble countertops, and is completely ready for any chef! There is also a small eat-in breakfast nook! Three large bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms, one being en-suite of the 2nd bedroom. Permit street parking only. No access to backyard. Indoor smoking will not be allowed. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with deposit. Fully Furnished option available.

Los Angeles/Hollywood/Hancock Park Upper Unit Duplex in the heart of the City. Close to shopping, Restaurants, night life and studios! This City Historical designated Monument has incredible light, space and amenities for your comfort. All the historical architecture and grandeur of a 1920's Mediterranean Revival home with Modern amenities and new A/C, electric, plumbing and appliances. The Modern Family Pilot Home!

Please email us for quickest response with any questions or to view this home.

Available 1/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 N Mansfield Ave have any available units?
141 N Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 N Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 141 N Mansfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 N Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
141 N Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 N Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 N Mansfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 141 N Mansfield Ave offer parking?
No, 141 N Mansfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 141 N Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 N Mansfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 N Mansfield Ave have a pool?
No, 141 N Mansfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 141 N Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 141 N Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 141 N Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 N Mansfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
