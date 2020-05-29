141 N Mansfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Marsh Duplex is the upper unit home with its own entrance. The large 3 bed 2 bath unit is approx 2400 sq feet with a large living area that opens up to dining room. There is a private serene balcony off the living room perfect for outside dinning. The updated Kitchen has new Kitchen Aid appliances and marble countertops, and is completely ready for any chef! There is also a small eat-in breakfast nook! Three large bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms, one being en-suite of the 2nd bedroom. Permit street parking only. No access to backyard. Indoor smoking will not be allowed. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with deposit. Fully Furnished option available.



Los Angeles/Hollywood/Hancock Park Upper Unit Duplex in the heart of the City. Close to shopping, Restaurants, night life and studios! This City Historical designated Monument has incredible light, space and amenities for your comfort. All the historical architecture and grandeur of a 1920's Mediterranean Revival home with Modern amenities and new A/C, electric, plumbing and appliances. The Modern Family Pilot Home!



Please email us for quickest response with any questions or to view this home.



Available 1/1/2020