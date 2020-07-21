1405 Elkgrove Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed gym pool dog park furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,960* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $4,190* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,280* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,590/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this cheery Venice furnished two-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX71)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Venice apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities



Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Dog Park/Run

-Swimming Pool

-Gym

-Roof Deck

-Garden



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This Venice apartment invites you to explore the areas buzzing beach spirit with a sense of luxury. Bordered by Santa Monica to the north and Marina del Rey to the south, Venice is home to a diverse mix of attractions and activities. From the boardwalk that stretches over two miles, to the Venice Canals that show a completely different side of the neighborhood, this area has no shortage of movie-worthy backdrops. A great place for shopping and dining is Abbot Kinney Boulevard with some of the citys best boutiques, galleries and restaurants.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.