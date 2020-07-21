All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:46 AM

1405 Elkgrove Circle

1405 Elkgrove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Elkgrove Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,960* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $4,190* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,280* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this cheery Venice furnished two-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX71)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Venice apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Garden

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This Venice apartment invites you to explore the areas buzzing beach spirit with a sense of luxury. Bordered by Santa Monica to the north and Marina del Rey to the south, Venice is home to a diverse mix of attractions and activities. From the boardwalk that stretches over two miles, to the Venice Canals that show a completely different side of the neighborhood, this area has no shortage of movie-worthy backdrops. A great place for shopping and dining is Abbot Kinney Boulevard with some of the citys best boutiques, galleries and restaurants.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Elkgrove Circle have any available units?
1405 Elkgrove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Elkgrove Circle have?
Some of 1405 Elkgrove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Elkgrove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Elkgrove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Elkgrove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Elkgrove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Elkgrove Circle offer parking?
No, 1405 Elkgrove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Elkgrove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Elkgrove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Elkgrove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Elkgrove Circle has a pool.
Does 1405 Elkgrove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1405 Elkgrove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Elkgrove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Elkgrove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
