14006 La Maida St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOVELY FASHION SQUARE HOME! - Simply adorable with sufficient sophistication to call this Fashion Square charmer, the perfect home. Open the white picket fence, meander up the path to the welcoming porch, and enter rooms that are light, spacious, and warm. The formal living room is accented by picture windows and a lovely brick fireplace. The kitchen features a separate breakfast area, handsome granite and butcher block countertops, wood cabinetry with a thoughtful mixture of solid and divided glass doors, and stainless steel appliances including a stove top with micro hood. A breakfast bar seamlessly incorporates the adjacent family room, boasting another fireplace, and a sliding glass door to the inviting yard. Each of the three bedrooms are roomy, with a grand master suite with an attached bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There is a separate laundry area and two-car garage. Home also includes solar panels that will greatly reduce your electrical bill! Entertain in the charming yard with raised vegetable beds to find room for all to blossom and grow!



