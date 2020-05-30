All apartments in Los Angeles
14006 La Maida St.

14006 La Maida Street · No Longer Available
Location

14006 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOVELY FASHION SQUARE HOME! - Simply adorable with sufficient sophistication to call this Fashion Square charmer, the perfect home. Open the white picket fence, meander up the path to the welcoming porch, and enter rooms that are light, spacious, and warm. The formal living room is accented by picture windows and a lovely brick fireplace. The kitchen features a separate breakfast area, handsome granite and butcher block countertops, wood cabinetry with a thoughtful mixture of solid and divided glass doors, and stainless steel appliances including a stove top with micro hood. A breakfast bar seamlessly incorporates the adjacent family room, boasting another fireplace, and a sliding glass door to the inviting yard. Each of the three bedrooms are roomy, with a grand master suite with an attached bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There is a separate laundry area and two-car garage. Home also includes solar panels that will greatly reduce your electrical bill! Entertain in the charming yard with raised vegetable beds to find room for all to blossom and grow!

(RLNE3821170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14006 La Maida St. have any available units?
14006 La Maida St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14006 La Maida St. have?
Some of 14006 La Maida St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14006 La Maida St. currently offering any rent specials?
14006 La Maida St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14006 La Maida St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14006 La Maida St. is pet friendly.
Does 14006 La Maida St. offer parking?
Yes, 14006 La Maida St. offers parking.
Does 14006 La Maida St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14006 La Maida St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14006 La Maida St. have a pool?
No, 14006 La Maida St. does not have a pool.
Does 14006 La Maida St. have accessible units?
No, 14006 La Maida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14006 La Maida St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14006 La Maida St. has units with dishwashers.
