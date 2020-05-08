140 N Gramercy Place

Amenities

Welcome to prestigious Hancock Park, bordering the streets of Larchmont & convenient to Paramount Studios and downtown LA, below the Hollywood sign, stroll down the safe tree lined street meeting neighboring families each evening. This completely rebuilt Single Story in KoreaTown was completely taken down to the studs & reconfigured to today's aesthetic standards of wide open floorplan design, with the ultimate in the "Great Room" effect lifestyle. As you enter from the peaceful front porch, you arrive in the massive great room with smooth high ceilings, nearly 1400 sq ft of open space for the kitchen, dining room, living room and fireplace. An entertainer's DREAM, this property could host dozens & dozens of guests. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's fantasy with brand new Viking Appliances including refrigerator & microwave, gas range/oven with beautiful vent hood, all built on the spacious quartz island, tons of cabinet space & new stainless sink & dishwasher. This builder/designer was able to remove walls & open the entire area up and it is stunning! At the end of the day, retire down the wide hallway to 3 huge bedrooms, each with their own brand-new bathroom en-suites. The king sized master is privately located at the back & has a gorgeous spa-like bathroom with a relaxing jacuzzi tub & separate shower. There is a back door leading to a garage that is set up as a separate living area if desired. This is an incredible value in the heart of Los Angeles.