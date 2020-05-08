All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 140 N Gramercy Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
140 N Gramercy Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

140 N Gramercy Place

140 North Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 North Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to prestigious Hancock Park, bordering the streets of Larchmont & convenient to Paramount Studios and downtown LA, below the Hollywood sign, stroll down the safe tree lined street meeting neighboring families each evening. This completely rebuilt Single Story in KoreaTown was completely taken down to the studs & reconfigured to today's aesthetic standards of wide open floorplan design, with the ultimate in the "Great Room" effect lifestyle. As you enter from the peaceful front porch, you arrive in the massive great room with smooth high ceilings, nearly 1400 sq ft of open space for the kitchen, dining room, living room and fireplace. An entertainer's DREAM, this property could host dozens & dozens of guests. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's fantasy with brand new Viking Appliances including refrigerator & microwave, gas range/oven with beautiful vent hood, all built on the spacious quartz island, tons of cabinet space & new stainless sink & dishwasher. This builder/designer was able to remove walls & open the entire area up and it is stunning! At the end of the day, retire down the wide hallway to 3 huge bedrooms, each with their own brand-new bathroom en-suites. The king sized master is privately located at the back & has a gorgeous spa-like bathroom with a relaxing jacuzzi tub & separate shower. There is a back door leading to a garage that is set up as a separate living area if desired. This is an incredible value in the heart of Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 N Gramercy Place have any available units?
140 N Gramercy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 N Gramercy Place have?
Some of 140 N Gramercy Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 N Gramercy Place currently offering any rent specials?
140 N Gramercy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 N Gramercy Place pet-friendly?
No, 140 N Gramercy Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 140 N Gramercy Place offer parking?
Yes, 140 N Gramercy Place offers parking.
Does 140 N Gramercy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 N Gramercy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 N Gramercy Place have a pool?
No, 140 N Gramercy Place does not have a pool.
Does 140 N Gramercy Place have accessible units?
No, 140 N Gramercy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 140 N Gramercy Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 N Gramercy Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College