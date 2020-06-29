13935 Gilmore St.

Amenities
Valley Glen home w/room for all your toys in PRIME location! (13935 Gilmore) - Valley Glen home CLOSE TO ALL THE STUDIOS! Features include: single story floorplan w/2BR + 1.5BA + den; over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; eat-in kitchen w/upgrades - granite countertops + NEWER appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central air; hardwood floors; backyard w/4 storage sheds; gardener included; 2 car garage + ROOM FOR ALL YOUR TOYS! - ample parking for work trucks, trailers, RV, boats, etc.; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE2521589)