13935 Gilmore St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

13935 Gilmore St.

13935 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

13935 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Valley Glen home w/room for all your toys in PRIME location! (13935 Gilmore) - Valley Glen home CLOSE TO ALL THE STUDIOS! Features include: single story floorplan w/2BR + 1.5BA + den; over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; eat-in kitchen w/upgrades - granite countertops + NEWER appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central air; hardwood floors; backyard w/4 storage sheds; gardener included; 2 car garage + ROOM FOR ALL YOUR TOYS! - ample parking for work trucks, trailers, RV, boats, etc.; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2521589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13935 Gilmore St. have any available units?
13935 Gilmore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13935 Gilmore St. have?
Some of 13935 Gilmore St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13935 Gilmore St. currently offering any rent specials?
13935 Gilmore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13935 Gilmore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13935 Gilmore St. is pet friendly.
Does 13935 Gilmore St. offer parking?
Yes, 13935 Gilmore St. offers parking.
Does 13935 Gilmore St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13935 Gilmore St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13935 Gilmore St. have a pool?
No, 13935 Gilmore St. does not have a pool.
Does 13935 Gilmore St. have accessible units?
No, 13935 Gilmore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13935 Gilmore St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13935 Gilmore St. has units with dishwashers.
