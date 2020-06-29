13935 Gilmore St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Valley Glen home w/room for all your toys in PRIME location! (13935 Gilmore) - Valley Glen home CLOSE TO ALL THE STUDIOS! Features include: single story floorplan w/2BR + 1.5BA + den; over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; eat-in kitchen w/upgrades - granite countertops + NEWER appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central air; hardwood floors; backyard w/4 storage sheds; gardener included; 2 car garage + ROOM FOR ALL YOUR TOYS! - ample parking for work trucks, trailers, RV, boats, etc.; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2521589)