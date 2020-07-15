Amenities

13935 Burbank Blvd #105 Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 3 BED/2 BATH Condo! - Updated one level 3 BED/ 2 FULL BATH condo that is located north of the 101 Freeway! Secured and maintained complex! This home boasts with 1,420 sq ft of living space which includes an open floor plan! Beautiful wood floors in living room and dining room areas. Kitchen has dark granite counter tops, a large amount of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances which include microwave, refrigerator, oven/stove, and dishwasher. Smooth ceilings with recessed lightening and all three sizable bedrooms contain walk-in closets. Master bath has a separate shower, tub and double sinks. Individual laundry that includes a stack-able washer/dryer. Parking garage contains 2 designated spots, tandem. Near transportation, shopping, and restaurants! Small pets only with pet deposit. Trash/Water is included in rent only.



(RLNE3819951)