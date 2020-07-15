All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

13935 Burbank Blvd #105

13935 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13935 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13935 Burbank Blvd #105 Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 3 BED/2 BATH Condo! - Updated one level 3 BED/ 2 FULL BATH condo that is located north of the 101 Freeway! Secured and maintained complex! This home boasts with 1,420 sq ft of living space which includes an open floor plan! Beautiful wood floors in living room and dining room areas. Kitchen has dark granite counter tops, a large amount of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances which include microwave, refrigerator, oven/stove, and dishwasher. Smooth ceilings with recessed lightening and all three sizable bedrooms contain walk-in closets. Master bath has a separate shower, tub and double sinks. Individual laundry that includes a stack-able washer/dryer. Parking garage contains 2 designated spots, tandem. Near transportation, shopping, and restaurants! Small pets only with pet deposit. Trash/Water is included in rent only.

(RLNE3819951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 have any available units?
13935 Burbank Blvd #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 have?
Some of 13935 Burbank Blvd #105's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 currently offering any rent specials?
13935 Burbank Blvd #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 is pet friendly.
Does 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 offer parking?
Yes, 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 offers parking.
Does 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 have a pool?
No, 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 does not have a pool.
Does 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 have accessible units?
No, 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13935 Burbank Blvd #105 has units with dishwashers.
