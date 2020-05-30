All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13858 Chandler Boulevard

13858 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13858 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Exclusive Chandler Estates ranch style home. This 4 bedroom home is situated on expansive 27,000 square feet of lush park-like grounds surrounding a tranquil pool and spa. There are many fruit trees and gardens. This property lends itself to wonderful indoor and outdoor entertaining. As you enter the home you are welcomed into a large foyer. From here you can visit the formal dining room, living room or the spacious country kitchen with bright breakfast room. The is also a great family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13858 Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
13858 Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13858 Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 13858 Chandler Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13858 Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13858 Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13858 Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13858 Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13858 Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13858 Chandler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13858 Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13858 Chandler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13858 Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13858 Chandler Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13858 Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13858 Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13858 Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13858 Chandler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
