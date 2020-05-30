13858 Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Exclusive Chandler Estates ranch style home. This 4 bedroom home is situated on expansive 27,000 square feet of lush park-like grounds surrounding a tranquil pool and spa. There are many fruit trees and gardens. This property lends itself to wonderful indoor and outdoor entertaining. As you enter the home you are welcomed into a large foyer. From here you can visit the formal dining room, living room or the spacious country kitchen with bright breakfast room. The is also a great family room.