13813 Oxnard St.

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Come live your best life in our upgraded one bedroom unit which features hardwood flooring, wall to wall closet space, upgraded appliances, lots of sunlight with views of our community pool and beautifully vegetated open courtyard. The building features community laundry facility, swimming pool and garden area and covered car ports. Its located just a few blocks from Valley College and Erwin school. Close to the 101 and the 405 freeways. This beauty will not last long. Contact Rosa to schedule a showing.

Open House: Saturday, April 18, 2020 10:00:00 to 17:00:00.

Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:00:00 to 17:00:00. Moving special $500.00 off first months rent.



