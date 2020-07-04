All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13813 Oxnard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13813 Oxnard St.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:25 PM

13813 Oxnard St.

13813 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13813 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Come live your best life in our upgraded one bedroom unit which features hardwood flooring, wall to wall closet space, upgraded appliances, lots of sunlight with views of our community pool and beautifully vegetated open courtyard. The building features community laundry facility, swimming pool and garden area and covered car ports. Its located just a few blocks from Valley College and Erwin school. Close to the 101 and the 405 freeways. This beauty will not last long. Contact Rosa to schedule a showing.
Open House: Saturday, April 18, 2020 10:00:00 to 17:00:00.
Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:00:00 to 17:00:00. Moving special $500.00 off first months rent.

Appliances: dishwasher,stove.
Parking: 1 cover
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/van-nuys-2-bed-2-bath/815/

IT490417 - IT49MC815

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13813 Oxnard St. have any available units?
13813 Oxnard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13813 Oxnard St. have?
Some of 13813 Oxnard St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13813 Oxnard St. currently offering any rent specials?
13813 Oxnard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13813 Oxnard St. pet-friendly?
No, 13813 Oxnard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13813 Oxnard St. offer parking?
Yes, 13813 Oxnard St. offers parking.
Does 13813 Oxnard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13813 Oxnard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13813 Oxnard St. have a pool?
Yes, 13813 Oxnard St. has a pool.
Does 13813 Oxnard St. have accessible units?
No, 13813 Oxnard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13813 Oxnard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13813 Oxnard St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College