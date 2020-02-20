All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
13765 West SUNSET
13765 West SUNSET

13765 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13765 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Virtual Tour! Luxurious & charming executive home in the highly desired Pacific Palisades area. Huge pleasant back yard with a pool! The home is extra spacious at 2,582 Sqft consisting of an airy and bright living room, 3 good sized bedrooms, 3 remodeled bathrooms & a dream kitchen. Living areas and bedrooms have polished wood floors, beautiful tile floors in bathrooms and lots of lighting throughout the home. The relaxing living room has a beautiful central fireplace & is lined with french doors that let in a lot of natural light & give direct access to the back yard/pool area. All bedrooms have direct bathroom access and have good-sized closets! The gourmet kitchen is immaculate with elegant granite countertops, granite backsplashes, lots of counter space, glass cupboards & cabinets. Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, & hood. Washer/Dryer in the laundry room. Spacious gated front yard with circular driveway and 2 car garage. Close to the Riviera Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13765 West SUNSET have any available units?
13765 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13765 West SUNSET have?
Some of 13765 West SUNSET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13765 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
13765 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13765 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 13765 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13765 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 13765 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 13765 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13765 West SUNSET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13765 West SUNSET have a pool?
Yes, 13765 West SUNSET has a pool.
Does 13765 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 13765 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 13765 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13765 West SUNSET has units with dishwashers.
