13765 West SUNSET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Virtual Tour! Luxurious & charming executive home in the highly desired Pacific Palisades area. Huge pleasant back yard with a pool! The home is extra spacious at 2,582 Sqft consisting of an airy and bright living room, 3 good sized bedrooms, 3 remodeled bathrooms & a dream kitchen. Living areas and bedrooms have polished wood floors, beautiful tile floors in bathrooms and lots of lighting throughout the home. The relaxing living room has a beautiful central fireplace & is lined with french doors that let in a lot of natural light & give direct access to the back yard/pool area. All bedrooms have direct bathroom access and have good-sized closets! The gourmet kitchen is immaculate with elegant granite countertops, granite backsplashes, lots of counter space, glass cupboards & cabinets. Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, & hood. Washer/Dryer in the laundry room. Spacious gated front yard with circular driveway and 2 car garage. Close to the Riviera Country Club.