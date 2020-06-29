All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

137 North WETHERLY Drive

137 North Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

137 North Wetherly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Glam meets rustic-chic in this cozy 1-bedroom fully furnished apartment near the Beverly Hills/West Hollywood border off Doheny and Beverly. Dual balconies, fireplace, 50" Samsung LED smart TV. Extremely attractive for Cedar Sinai guests/residents. High walk score, as shops and dining is walkable off Beverly Blvd and Ralphs market adjacent to building. Apartment is furnished, price includes electricity, Direct TV and gas. We are looking to lease to someone for 3 months, unitl mid May. Extremely cozy and attractive for you. We want you to feel good while watching the sunset over the Santa Monica Mountains and breathtaking views of Beverly Hills with a gentle breeze coming through the open french doors while lounging on the Harrison sofa listening to your fav playlist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 North WETHERLY Drive have any available units?
137 North WETHERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 North WETHERLY Drive have?
Some of 137 North WETHERLY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 North WETHERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
137 North WETHERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 North WETHERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 137 North WETHERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 137 North WETHERLY Drive offer parking?
No, 137 North WETHERLY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 137 North WETHERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 North WETHERLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 North WETHERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 137 North WETHERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 137 North WETHERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 137 North WETHERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 137 North WETHERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 North WETHERLY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

