137 North WETHERLY Drive

Glam meets rustic-chic in this cozy 1-bedroom fully furnished apartment near the Beverly Hills/West Hollywood border off Doheny and Beverly. Dual balconies, fireplace, 50" Samsung LED smart TV. Extremely attractive for Cedar Sinai guests/residents. High walk score, as shops and dining is walkable off Beverly Blvd and Ralphs market adjacent to building. Apartment is furnished, price includes electricity, Direct TV and gas. We are looking to lease to someone for 3 months, unitl mid May. Extremely cozy and attractive for you. We want you to feel good while watching the sunset over the Santa Monica Mountains and breathtaking views of Beverly Hills with a gentle breeze coming through the open french doors while lounging on the Harrison sofa listening to your fav playlist.