13614 Hart Street

Private and gated Ranch style home in one of Valley Glen's finest neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with gleaming hardwood floors throughout, dual fireplace in living room and family room, formal dining room with an open and bright floor plan that brings in plenty of natural light in the house. The park-like grounds offer plenty of fruit trees, large pool with a detached pool house and plenty of storage space. Central heat/air, newer roof, tankless water heater and a great landlord. Other features include new carpet in the family room, new floors in the kitchen, new window blinds and freshly painted ready for you to move in. There is a detached 2 car garage and a long driveway with room for several cars and and RV. Well maintained and very clean. You will love and enjoy this home! Great for entertaining large parties and gatherings. Just in time for summer!