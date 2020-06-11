All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13614 Hart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13614 Hart Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

13614 Hart Street

13614 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13614 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private and gated Ranch style home in one of Valley Glen's finest neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with gleaming hardwood floors throughout, dual fireplace in living room and family room, formal dining room with an open and bright floor plan that brings in plenty of natural light in the house. The park-like grounds offer plenty of fruit trees, large pool with a detached pool house and plenty of storage space. Central heat/air, newer roof, tankless water heater and a great landlord. Other features include new carpet in the family room, new floors in the kitchen, new window blinds and freshly painted ready for you to move in. There is a detached 2 car garage and a long driveway with room for several cars and and RV. Well maintained and very clean. You will love and enjoy this home! Great for entertaining large parties and gatherings. Just in time for summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13614 Hart Street have any available units?
13614 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13614 Hart Street have?
Some of 13614 Hart Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13614 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
13614 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13614 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 13614 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13614 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 13614 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 13614 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13614 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13614 Hart Street have a pool?
Yes, 13614 Hart Street has a pool.
Does 13614 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 13614 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13614 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13614 Hart Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College