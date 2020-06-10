All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13606 MORRISON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13606 MORRISON Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

13606 MORRISON Street

13606 Morrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13606 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Located on a Cul De Sac in a very quiet neighborhood. Lovely Curb appeal 1 Story updated home with a Huge Backyard. Alarm system, Ring Door Bell, New Roof, newer Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Lovely Living Room with fireplace, plus a Family Room. New Milgard double Paine Windows. Rest in your Wonderful Master Suite with warming Fireplace, large walk in Closet and en-suite Bathroom featuring a new Jetted Bathtub and Separate Shower. New Fire rated door into 2 car garage. Pride of ownership property. Walk to Notre Dame High School and Millikan Middle School. Very close proximity to the Mall, Trader Joe's and Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13606 MORRISON Street have any available units?
13606 MORRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13606 MORRISON Street have?
Some of 13606 MORRISON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13606 MORRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
13606 MORRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13606 MORRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 13606 MORRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13606 MORRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 13606 MORRISON Street offers parking.
Does 13606 MORRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13606 MORRISON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13606 MORRISON Street have a pool?
No, 13606 MORRISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 13606 MORRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 13606 MORRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13606 MORRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13606 MORRISON Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College