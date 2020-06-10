13606 MORRISON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Located on a Cul De Sac in a very quiet neighborhood. Lovely Curb appeal 1 Story updated home with a Huge Backyard. Alarm system, Ring Door Bell, New Roof, newer Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Lovely Living Room with fireplace, plus a Family Room. New Milgard double Paine Windows. Rest in your Wonderful Master Suite with warming Fireplace, large walk in Closet and en-suite Bathroom featuring a new Jetted Bathtub and Separate Shower. New Fire rated door into 2 car garage. Pride of ownership property. Walk to Notre Dame High School and Millikan Middle School. Very close proximity to the Mall, Trader Joe's and Freeway.