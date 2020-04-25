13522 Hamlin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous 2+1 in nice pocket of Valley Glen. Polished hardwood floors, dual pane windows in living room, dining area, hallway & bedrooms. Brand new central a/c & heat system. Smooth ceilings around home & brand new paint. 2 nice size bedrooms share a remodeled full bath w/freestanding sink, new tile flooring, toilet & remodeled shower/tub combo w/large alcove for soap, shampoo & anything else. Cozy dining area w/ceiling fan & huge slider looking out to rear yard. Beautiful remodeled kitchen w/glass tile back splash, quartz counter tops, tiled flooring & new stainless steel oven & vent hood. Separate laundry facilities w/access to rear yard. Huge rear yard w/fruit tree & covered patio. Front offers a private entry & new sprinklers.