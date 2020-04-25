All apartments in Los Angeles
13522 Hamlin Street
13522 Hamlin Street

13522 Hamlin Street
Location

13522 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 2+1 in nice pocket of Valley Glen. Polished hardwood floors, dual pane windows in living room, dining area, hallway & bedrooms. Brand new central a/c & heat system. Smooth ceilings around home & brand new paint. 2 nice size bedrooms share a remodeled full bath w/freestanding sink, new tile flooring, toilet & remodeled shower/tub combo w/large alcove for soap, shampoo & anything else. Cozy dining area w/ceiling fan & huge slider looking out to rear yard. Beautiful remodeled kitchen w/glass tile back splash, quartz counter tops, tiled flooring & new stainless steel oven & vent hood. Separate laundry facilities w/access to rear yard. Huge rear yard w/fruit tree & covered patio. Front offers a private entry & new sprinklers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13522 Hamlin Street have any available units?
13522 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13522 Hamlin Street have?
Some of 13522 Hamlin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13522 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
13522 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13522 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 13522 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13522 Hamlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 13522 Hamlin Street offers parking.
Does 13522 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13522 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13522 Hamlin Street have a pool?
No, 13522 Hamlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 13522 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 13522 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13522 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13522 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
