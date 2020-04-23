All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 WESTWIND

135 Westwind Mall · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

135 Westwind Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Welcome to the most exquisite 3 story luxury home for lease on the Silver Strand in Marina del Rey. Expansive living and dining area, grand gourmet full kitchen with top of the line SS appliances. Outside BBQ includes Lynx appliances grill, side burner unit and fridge for those who love to entertain. Resort style master suite with amazing sunlight and ample space with a walk in closet. Beautifully designed guest rooms with jack and jill bath. Bonus room (can be used as office, game room or media room) and guest room on ground level. Playful yard space. Minutes to the beach, marina, shops and restaurants. Must see for yourself!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 WESTWIND have any available units?
135 WESTWIND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 WESTWIND have?
Some of 135 WESTWIND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 WESTWIND currently offering any rent specials?
135 WESTWIND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 WESTWIND pet-friendly?
No, 135 WESTWIND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 135 WESTWIND offer parking?
Yes, 135 WESTWIND does offer parking.
Does 135 WESTWIND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 WESTWIND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 WESTWIND have a pool?
No, 135 WESTWIND does not have a pool.
Does 135 WESTWIND have accessible units?
No, 135 WESTWIND does not have accessible units.
Does 135 WESTWIND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 WESTWIND has units with dishwashers.
