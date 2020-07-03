All apartments in Los Angeles
1347 N Stanley

1347 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1347 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**NEWLY BUILT LUXURIOUS APARTMENT WITH HUGE PRIVATE PATIO SPACE**

Be the first person ever to live in this newly built, luxurious apartment right off Sunset Blvd between Fairfax and La Brea. It doesn't get more central than this!

Live in an A++ Hollywood neighborhood (just steps from WeHo), all in walking distance to Whole Foods, Toi, Aroma, and less than a 5 minute drive to the world-famous Chateau Marmont, Laugh Factory, Pink Taco, The Standard, and all of the other infamous bars, shops and restaurants of the Sunset Strip!

Your brand new apartment comes with:

- TWO garage parking spaces
- HUGE PRIVATE patio
- Bright, open floorplans
- Top-of-the-line kitchens with brand new stainless steel
appliances
- Brand new IN-UNIT washer & dryer
- Central air conditioning & heating
- Brand new high quality flooring
- High ceilings
- Tons of natural light, large windows & beautiful balconies
- A 90 Walk Score "Walker's Paradise"
- All in the hottest neighborhood of LA
- Dual sinks in the MASTER BATH
- Beautiful marble countertops

Why feel trapped in a large complex where you come home to a hallway filled with your neighbors' front doors - when you could come home to your own front door! There are only 4 units on this lot (ONE 3 beds 2 bath and THREE 2 beds 2 bath), so it will feel like having the place to yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 N Stanley have any available units?
1347 N Stanley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 N Stanley have?
Some of 1347 N Stanley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 N Stanley currently offering any rent specials?
1347 N Stanley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 N Stanley pet-friendly?
No, 1347 N Stanley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1347 N Stanley offer parking?
Yes, 1347 N Stanley offers parking.
Does 1347 N Stanley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 N Stanley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 N Stanley have a pool?
No, 1347 N Stanley does not have a pool.
Does 1347 N Stanley have accessible units?
No, 1347 N Stanley does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 N Stanley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 N Stanley has units with dishwashers.

