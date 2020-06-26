13466 BAYLISS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Clean as a whistle!! Absolute move-in condition, remodeled 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths and study/office/nursery(could be 4th bedroom), approx 2,900 sq ft, hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, master bedroom w/large walk-in closet and French doors to the private yard. Master bath w/hot tub. Recessed lighting, kit w/granite countertops and built-ins, breakfast area opening to front enclosed patio, French doors leading to patio and backyard. New paint. Private yard w/grassy area and pool. A/C, sound system, skylights. Very light & bright, 2-car attached garage, close to hiking and biking trails.