13466 BAYLISS Road
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

13466 BAYLISS Road

13466 Bayliss Road · No Longer Available
Location

13466 Bayliss Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Clean as a whistle!! Absolute move-in condition, remodeled 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths and study/office/nursery(could be 4th bedroom), approx 2,900 sq ft, hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, master bedroom w/large walk-in closet and French doors to the private yard. Master bath w/hot tub. Recessed lighting, kit w/granite countertops and built-ins, breakfast area opening to front enclosed patio, French doors leading to patio and backyard. New paint. Private yard w/grassy area and pool. A/C, sound system, skylights. Very light & bright, 2-car attached garage, close to hiking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13466 BAYLISS Road have any available units?
13466 BAYLISS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13466 BAYLISS Road have?
Some of 13466 BAYLISS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13466 BAYLISS Road currently offering any rent specials?
13466 BAYLISS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13466 BAYLISS Road pet-friendly?
No, 13466 BAYLISS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13466 BAYLISS Road offer parking?
Yes, 13466 BAYLISS Road offers parking.
Does 13466 BAYLISS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13466 BAYLISS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13466 BAYLISS Road have a pool?
Yes, 13466 BAYLISS Road has a pool.
Does 13466 BAYLISS Road have accessible units?
No, 13466 BAYLISS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13466 BAYLISS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13466 BAYLISS Road has units with dishwashers.
