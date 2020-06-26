13454 CHANDLER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

On a tree-lined boulevard, this walled and gated, private home, features the conveniences of the fully modern home, while never compromising on charm. It offers a beautifully scaled open living/dining room combination, which flows seamlessly into an open kitchen/family room scheme. The public rooms feature high ceilings, recessed lighting, polished travertine floors, and banks of French doors which open onto the rear patios and pool area. There are multiple retractable awnings spanning the rear of the house. There are four amply-sized bedrooms including master with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and gracious bath. There is a detached garage, central heating/cooling system, and a security system which may be activated by the tenant. The property may be delivered substantially furnished.