Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13454 CHANDLER
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

13454 CHANDLER

13454 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13454 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
On a tree-lined boulevard, this walled and gated, private home, features the conveniences of the fully modern home, while never compromising on charm. It offers a beautifully scaled open living/dining room combination, which flows seamlessly into an open kitchen/family room scheme. The public rooms feature high ceilings, recessed lighting, polished travertine floors, and banks of French doors which open onto the rear patios and pool area. There are multiple retractable awnings spanning the rear of the house. There are four amply-sized bedrooms including master with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and gracious bath. There is a detached garage, central heating/cooling system, and a security system which may be activated by the tenant. The property may be delivered substantially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13454 CHANDLER have any available units?
13454 CHANDLER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13454 CHANDLER have?
Some of 13454 CHANDLER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13454 CHANDLER currently offering any rent specials?
13454 CHANDLER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13454 CHANDLER pet-friendly?
No, 13454 CHANDLER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13454 CHANDLER offer parking?
Yes, 13454 CHANDLER offers parking.
Does 13454 CHANDLER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13454 CHANDLER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13454 CHANDLER have a pool?
Yes, 13454 CHANDLER has a pool.
Does 13454 CHANDLER have accessible units?
No, 13454 CHANDLER does not have accessible units.
Does 13454 CHANDLER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13454 CHANDLER has units with dishwashers.
