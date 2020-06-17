13441 Sylvan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months + $1000 one-time move in discount if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!



This pretty, unfurnished/furnished (bed only), 4 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, single-family home property rental is located within the quiet Valley Glen neighborhood in Van Nuys.



The spacious and bright interior features include polished laminated flooring, modern recessed/pendant lighting, large sliding glass door, and windows. The elegant kitchen has smooth Ceasarstone (quartz) countertop, fine cabinets, and drawer with ample storage space, a kitchen island, and microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range with hood. An in-unit washer/dryer are also included in the rent along with forced-air gas heating. Large built-in closets and shelves also equipped its comfy bedrooms. Meanwhile, its elegant bathrooms are furnished with shower stalls and bathtub each enclosed in frameless clear glass panels, and vanity sink cabinets. The exterior features include solar panels, covered back patio, and a yard (front and back of the property) with a fire pit and surrounded with grown fruit trees. Theres also a shed in the back that can be used as a storage area.



It comes with an attached garage with 1 permitted parking spot (2 cars might be squeezed in). Pet-friendly home but only for small dogs (no cats). Smoking is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, internet, gas, water, trash, and sewage. The landlord will handle the landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Kittridge Mini Park, Erwin Park, and Hartland Mini Park.



164 Metro Local Line



No Pets Allowed



