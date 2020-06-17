All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13441 Sylvan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13441 Sylvan St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

13441 Sylvan St

13441 Sylvan Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13441 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months + $1000 one-time move in discount if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

This pretty, unfurnished/furnished (bed only), 4 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, single-family home property rental is located within the quiet Valley Glen neighborhood in Van Nuys.

The spacious and bright interior features include polished laminated flooring, modern recessed/pendant lighting, large sliding glass door, and windows. The elegant kitchen has smooth Ceasarstone (quartz) countertop, fine cabinets, and drawer with ample storage space, a kitchen island, and microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range with hood. An in-unit washer/dryer are also included in the rent along with forced-air gas heating. Large built-in closets and shelves also equipped its comfy bedrooms. Meanwhile, its elegant bathrooms are furnished with shower stalls and bathtub each enclosed in frameless clear glass panels, and vanity sink cabinets. The exterior features include solar panels, covered back patio, and a yard (front and back of the property) with a fire pit and surrounded with grown fruit trees. Theres also a shed in the back that can be used as a storage area.

It comes with an attached garage with 1 permitted parking spot (2 cars might be squeezed in). Pet-friendly home but only for small dogs (no cats). Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, internet, gas, water, trash, and sewage. The landlord will handle the landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Kittridge Mini Park, Erwin Park, and Hartland Mini Park.

Bus lines:
164 Metro Local Line

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13441 Sylvan St have any available units?
13441 Sylvan St has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13441 Sylvan St have?
Some of 13441 Sylvan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13441 Sylvan St currently offering any rent specials?
13441 Sylvan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13441 Sylvan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13441 Sylvan St is pet friendly.
Does 13441 Sylvan St offer parking?
Yes, 13441 Sylvan St does offer parking.
Does 13441 Sylvan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13441 Sylvan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13441 Sylvan St have a pool?
No, 13441 Sylvan St does not have a pool.
Does 13441 Sylvan St have accessible units?
No, 13441 Sylvan St does not have accessible units.
Does 13441 Sylvan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13441 Sylvan St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13441 Sylvan St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity