13405 Cantara St

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Brand new construction! 2020 built 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. This spacious home features 1,200 square feet of interior space with an open floor plan. The home is brand new and has never been lived in. Features of the home include a modern kitchen, with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout the house. Bedrooms are generously sized with mirrored closets. Other features of the home include central A/C and heating as well as in-unit laundry. This home is located behind another home with its own separate entrance and private patio.