Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM

13405 Cantara St

13405 Cantara Street · No Longer Available
Location

13405 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new construction! 2020 built 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. This spacious home features 1,200 square feet of interior space with an open floor plan. The home is brand new and has never been lived in. Features of the home include a modern kitchen, with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout the house. Bedrooms are generously sized with mirrored closets. Other features of the home include central A/C and heating as well as in-unit laundry. This home is located behind another home with its own separate entrance and private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 Cantara St have any available units?
13405 Cantara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13405 Cantara St have?
Some of 13405 Cantara St's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13405 Cantara St currently offering any rent specials?
13405 Cantara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 Cantara St pet-friendly?
No, 13405 Cantara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13405 Cantara St offer parking?
No, 13405 Cantara St does not offer parking.
Does 13405 Cantara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 Cantara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 Cantara St have a pool?
No, 13405 Cantara St does not have a pool.
Does 13405 Cantara St have accessible units?
No, 13405 Cantara St does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 Cantara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 Cantara St does not have units with dishwashers.

