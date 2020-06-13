All apartments in Los Angeles
1338 COMSTOCK Avenue

1338 Comstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Sitting on one of LA's most coveted streets, Comstock Ave., this charming house is spacious and comfortable, has a large flat backyard and a guest house surrounded by beautiful trees. It's a hard to find 4bed/3bath on a large lot of approx. 9,000 sf. Family-sized living room w fireplace and lovely living room, both with bay windows and tree top views. Sunny kitchen and breakfast area with garden views. Walking distance from Holmby Park. In the Fairburn Elementary School District and a 7-min drive from Rodeo Drive (BH area), UCLA/Westwood village, Westfield Century City Mall, world famous hotels and neighborhood's favorite cafe, Clementine!Tenant responsible for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue have any available units?
1338 COMSTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1338 COMSTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 COMSTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
