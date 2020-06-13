1338 COMSTOCK Avenue

Amenities

Sitting on one of LA's most coveted streets, Comstock Ave., this charming house is spacious and comfortable, has a large flat backyard and a guest house surrounded by beautiful trees. It's a hard to find 4bed/3bath on a large lot of approx. 9,000 sf. Family-sized living room w fireplace and lovely living room, both with bay windows and tree top views. Sunny kitchen and breakfast area with garden views. Walking distance from Holmby Park. In the Fairburn Elementary School District and a 7-min drive from Rodeo Drive (BH area), UCLA/Westwood village, Westfield Century City Mall, world famous hotels and neighborhood's favorite cafe, Clementine!Tenant responsible for utilities