Los Angeles, CA
13338 ALBERS Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:19 AM

13338 ALBERS Street

13338 Albers Street · No Longer Available
Location

13338 Albers Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this stunning, 2019 constructed contemporary smart home nestled on a beautiful tree lined street in the desirable pocket of Sherman Oaks. This home offers 3 BR/3 BA, 2,300 sqft making entertaining a joyful experience. Gourmet Chefs Kitchen featuring Calcata Quartstone Waterfall Island, Italian Brizio faucet, Caesars Stone Counters, custom backsplash, LED-lined cabinetry, & SS appliances. Living room includes Limestone tiled fireplace, LED-lit wine rack, 7-speaker surround sound, recessed lighting throughout & pocket sliding doors showcasing the landscaped backyard harmonizing indoor/outdoor living. Master ensuite features walk-in closet w/custom built ins, bathroom w/His & Hers sinks, Toto bidet, spa steam & sliding doors opening for your indoor/outdoor oasis. Bonus features: home Alexa-controlled, Nest Thermostat, SmartHome security, Smartkey access, , prewiring TV's in low voltage closet, backyard fire pits,2-car garage & more! This Pristine home is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13338 ALBERS Street have any available units?
13338 ALBERS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13338 ALBERS Street have?
Some of 13338 ALBERS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13338 ALBERS Street currently offering any rent specials?
13338 ALBERS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13338 ALBERS Street pet-friendly?
No, 13338 ALBERS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13338 ALBERS Street offer parking?
Yes, 13338 ALBERS Street offers parking.
Does 13338 ALBERS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13338 ALBERS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13338 ALBERS Street have a pool?
No, 13338 ALBERS Street does not have a pool.
Does 13338 ALBERS Street have accessible units?
No, 13338 ALBERS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13338 ALBERS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13338 ALBERS Street has units with dishwashers.
