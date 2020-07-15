13338 ALBERS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

Welcome to this stunning, 2019 constructed contemporary smart home nestled on a beautiful tree lined street in the desirable pocket of Sherman Oaks. This home offers 3 BR/3 BA, 2,300 sqft making entertaining a joyful experience. Gourmet Chefs Kitchen featuring Calcata Quartstone Waterfall Island, Italian Brizio faucet, Caesars Stone Counters, custom backsplash, LED-lined cabinetry, & SS appliances. Living room includes Limestone tiled fireplace, LED-lit wine rack, 7-speaker surround sound, recessed lighting throughout & pocket sliding doors showcasing the landscaped backyard harmonizing indoor/outdoor living. Master ensuite features walk-in closet w/custom built ins, bathroom w/His & Hers sinks, Toto bidet, spa steam & sliding doors opening for your indoor/outdoor oasis. Bonus features: home Alexa-controlled, Nest Thermostat, SmartHome security, Smartkey access, , prewiring TV's in low voltage closet, backyard fire pits,2-car garage & more! This Pristine home is ready for you!