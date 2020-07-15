13338 ALBERS Street

Amenities
Welcome to this stunning, 2019 constructed contemporary smart home nestled on a beautiful tree lined street in the desirable pocket of Sherman Oaks. This home offers 3 BR/3 BA, 2,300 sqft making entertaining a joyful experience. Gourmet Chefs Kitchen featuring Calcata Quartstone Waterfall Island, Italian Brizio faucet, Caesars Stone Counters, custom backsplash, LED-lined cabinetry, & SS appliances. Living room includes Limestone tiled fireplace, LED-lit wine rack, 7-speaker surround sound, recessed lighting throughout & pocket sliding doors showcasing the landscaped backyard harmonizing indoor/outdoor living. Master ensuite features walk-in closet w/custom built ins, bathroom w/His & Hers sinks, Toto bidet, spa steam & sliding doors opening for your indoor/outdoor oasis. Bonus features: home Alexa-controlled, Nest Thermostat, SmartHome security, Smartkey access, , prewiring TV's in low voltage closet, backyard fire pits,2-car garage & more! This Pristine home is ready for you!