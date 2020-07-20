13261 VENICE Boulevard

Amenities

Renovated modern beach bungalow with a quiet, private back yard that includes an outdoor shower to rinse off after a day at the beach! This is the perfect pied-de-terre for the bi-costal or European business traveler who needs a live/work space. Inside, you will find beautiful concrete composite floors, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light through skylights, windows, and glass doors. A spacious chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, magnet walls, and plenty of wall space for art. The home is equipped with surround sound throughout the house (receiver is included), a Nest thermostat, gated entrance with wireless intercom system and bluetooth keyless entry at side entrance. Enjoy a zen back yard with a waterfall, cozy fire pit, outdoor shower, and low maintenance artificial turf all surrounded by beautiful, tall privacy bamboo. Perfect location - just a bike ride from the trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Beach, Mar Vista farmer's market and Marina del Rey!