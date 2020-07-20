All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

13261 VENICE Boulevard

13261 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13261 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
key fob access
Renovated modern beach bungalow with a quiet, private back yard that includes an outdoor shower to rinse off after a day at the beach! This is the perfect pied-de-terre for the bi-costal or European business traveler who needs a live/work space. Inside, you will find beautiful concrete composite floors, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light through skylights, windows, and glass doors. A spacious chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, magnet walls, and plenty of wall space for art. The home is equipped with surround sound throughout the house (receiver is included), a Nest thermostat, gated entrance with wireless intercom system and bluetooth keyless entry at side entrance. Enjoy a zen back yard with a waterfall, cozy fire pit, outdoor shower, and low maintenance artificial turf all surrounded by beautiful, tall privacy bamboo. Perfect location - just a bike ride from the trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Beach, Mar Vista farmer's market and Marina del Rey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13261 VENICE Boulevard have any available units?
13261 VENICE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13261 VENICE Boulevard have?
Some of 13261 VENICE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13261 VENICE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13261 VENICE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13261 VENICE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13261 VENICE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13261 VENICE Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13261 VENICE Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13261 VENICE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13261 VENICE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13261 VENICE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13261 VENICE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13261 VENICE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13261 VENICE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13261 VENICE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13261 VENICE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
