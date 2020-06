Amenities

parking some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

Option to Share or Rent Entire Room. Shared Master Bedroom $800/person for 2 people or $1,200 for one person with utilities included per room. Room 2: $700/person for 2 people or $1000 single person for individual room with utilities included. Furnished room and house. One room is currently occupied. Bike parking available in gated lot. No pets allowed.