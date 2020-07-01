1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom, newly-renovated apartment on the family-friendly and peaceful Greater Echo Park Elysian neighborhood in L.A.



Bright and unfurnished, the units interior has polished hardwood and tile floor, fresh paint, new cabinets, and new windows with blinds. Its lovely horseshoe kitchen has fine cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage space, glossy granite countertops, and appliances such as the refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The amazing bedrooms are perfect for catching up with sleep. The impressive bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo and a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a large mirror decorating the wall.



The exterior has a relaxing balcony - perfect for some much-needed R&R. It comes with a covered carport. There is a shared laundry with coin-operated washer and dryer available along with air-conditioning and electric heating, for climate control. Only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.



The tenant pays electricity and garbage while the landlord will be responsible for the water utility.



The propertys Walkscore is 87/100. This is a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. Its near public transportation, parking, and Sunset Boulevard!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Echo Park Lake, Echo Park, and Silver Lake Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

603 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

2 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

200 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



