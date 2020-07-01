All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3

1317 Waterloo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Waterloo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom, newly-renovated apartment on the family-friendly and peaceful Greater Echo Park Elysian neighborhood in L.A.

Bright and unfurnished, the units interior has polished hardwood and tile floor, fresh paint, new cabinets, and new windows with blinds. Its lovely horseshoe kitchen has fine cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage space, glossy granite countertops, and appliances such as the refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The amazing bedrooms are perfect for catching up with sleep. The impressive bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo and a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a large mirror decorating the wall.

The exterior has a relaxing balcony - perfect for some much-needed R&R. It comes with a covered carport. There is a shared laundry with coin-operated washer and dryer available along with air-conditioning and electric heating, for climate control. Only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.

The tenant pays electricity and garbage while the landlord will be responsible for the water utility.

The propertys Walkscore is 87/100. This is a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. Its near public transportation, parking, and Sunset Boulevard!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Echo Park Lake, Echo Park, and Silver Lake Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
603 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
2 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
200 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5461100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 have any available units?
1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Waterloo Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

