Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

13154 Alta Vista Way

13154 Alta Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

13154 Alta Vista Way, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great home in gated community, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths + Den/office. 2,174Sq ft of living space -
Amazing two story home, freshly painted, with 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths. Large master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, a lot of cabinet space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave.The laundry room has cupboard space and washer & dryer included. A two car garage with direct access to the house. Private patio.

The Community is gated, Pool, Spa, Basketball, Playground, Tables and BBQ.

Minutes away from freeway 210. located near shopping centers, public transportation, schools and more!

This property is move in ready!!

Offered by LRS Realty and Management.

For more information call Lorena Escobar at 818 792-0894
Realtor BRE #01216798

"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"

(RLNE5170320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13154 Alta Vista Way have any available units?
13154 Alta Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13154 Alta Vista Way have?
Some of 13154 Alta Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13154 Alta Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
13154 Alta Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13154 Alta Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13154 Alta Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 13154 Alta Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 13154 Alta Vista Way offers parking.
Does 13154 Alta Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13154 Alta Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13154 Alta Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 13154 Alta Vista Way has a pool.
Does 13154 Alta Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 13154 Alta Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13154 Alta Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13154 Alta Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
