13154 Alta Vista Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Great home in gated community, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths + Den/office. 2,174Sq ft of living space -

Amazing two story home, freshly painted, with 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths. Large master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, a lot of cabinet space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave.The laundry room has cupboard space and washer & dryer included. A two car garage with direct access to the house. Private patio.



The Community is gated, Pool, Spa, Basketball, Playground, Tables and BBQ.



Minutes away from freeway 210. located near shopping centers, public transportation, schools and more!



This property is move in ready!!



Offered by LRS Realty and Management.



For more information call Lorena Escobar at 818 792-0894

Realtor BRE #01216798



"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"



(RLNE5170320)