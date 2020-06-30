All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1308 Factory Place

1308 Factory Place · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Factory Place, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2200 sq ft industrial live/work loft available for sublet!

+Gorgeous creative space with 22ft ceilings
+Roll-up garage door + loading dock
+2 loft living/office spaces
+3 parking spaces (4 if you get cozy)
+1 large bathroom and kitchen
+Pool, gym, and laundry onsite
+Pets ok with approval
+Walk to delicious restaurants and coffee shops!

$4850 for full space + utilities (low cost)
or $2425 split with me (37 y.o. people creative professional)

Must be added onto lease and submit credit check. Sublet through May 2020.

Reach out with any questions! Thank you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Factory Place have any available units?
1308 Factory Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Factory Place have?
Some of 1308 Factory Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Factory Place currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Factory Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Factory Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Factory Place is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Factory Place offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Factory Place offers parking.
Does 1308 Factory Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Factory Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Factory Place have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Factory Place has a pool.
Does 1308 Factory Place have accessible units?
No, 1308 Factory Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Factory Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Factory Place does not have units with dishwashers.

