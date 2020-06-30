1308 Factory Place

Amenities

2200 sq ft industrial live/work loft available for sublet!



+Gorgeous creative space with 22ft ceilings

+Roll-up garage door + loading dock

+2 loft living/office spaces

+3 parking spaces (4 if you get cozy)

+1 large bathroom and kitchen

+Pool, gym, and laundry onsite

+Pets ok with approval

+Walk to delicious restaurants and coffee shops!



$4850 for full space + utilities (low cost)

or $2425 split with me (37 y.o. people creative professional)



Must be added onto lease and submit credit check. Sublet through May 2020.



Reach out with any questions! Thank you!!