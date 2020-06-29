13070 KIYOT Way

Amenities

Come fall in love and see this amazingly gorgeous John Laing luxury home! This well-appointed home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, every room has its own bathroom. This lovely home faces a beautiful park right outside the front door. It boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors taking you into a luxurious living area, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The dual master suites must be seen to be believed! Your new residence in this most desirable Playa Vista neighborhood gives you access to a pool, spa, gym and is within walking distance to Whole Foods, theatres and a number of boutiques, retailers and a bounty of eateries. You will want to call this home!