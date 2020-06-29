All apartments in Los Angeles
13070 KIYOT Way

13070 Kiyot Way · No Longer Available
Location

13070 Kiyot Way, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Come fall in love and see this amazingly gorgeous John Laing luxury home! This well-appointed home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, every room has its own bathroom. This lovely home faces a beautiful park right outside the front door. It boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors taking you into a luxurious living area, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The dual master suites must be seen to be believed! Your new residence in this most desirable Playa Vista neighborhood gives you access to a pool, spa, gym and is within walking distance to Whole Foods, theatres and a number of boutiques, retailers and a bounty of eateries. You will want to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13070 KIYOT Way have any available units?
13070 KIYOT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13070 KIYOT Way have?
Some of 13070 KIYOT Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13070 KIYOT Way currently offering any rent specials?
13070 KIYOT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13070 KIYOT Way pet-friendly?
No, 13070 KIYOT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13070 KIYOT Way offer parking?
Yes, 13070 KIYOT Way offers parking.
Does 13070 KIYOT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13070 KIYOT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13070 KIYOT Way have a pool?
Yes, 13070 KIYOT Way has a pool.
Does 13070 KIYOT Way have accessible units?
No, 13070 KIYOT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13070 KIYOT Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13070 KIYOT Way does not have units with dishwashers.
