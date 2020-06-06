13065 MINDANAO Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Renovated tri-level townhme, 2 bedrooms plus den off kitchen, uniquely positioned interior private corner location close to pool. Lushly landscaped and well maintained gated complex has 3 pools and guest parking lots. Natural light, hardwood floors, complete kitchen with newer appliances, spacious master includes walk-in closet, private garage with bonus room/storage area. Close to Marina amenities: waterside restaurants, shopping areas, dine-in movies, recreational parks and bike baths.