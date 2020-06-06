All apartments in Los Angeles
13065 MINDANAO Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

13065 MINDANAO Way

13065 Mindanao Way · No Longer Available
Location

13065 Mindanao Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Renovated tri-level townhme, 2 bedrooms plus den off kitchen, uniquely positioned interior private corner location close to pool. Lushly landscaped and well maintained gated complex has 3 pools and guest parking lots. Natural light, hardwood floors, complete kitchen with newer appliances, spacious master includes walk-in closet, private garage with bonus room/storage area. Close to Marina amenities: waterside restaurants, shopping areas, dine-in movies, recreational parks and bike baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13065 MINDANAO Way have any available units?
13065 MINDANAO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13065 MINDANAO Way have?
Some of 13065 MINDANAO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13065 MINDANAO Way currently offering any rent specials?
13065 MINDANAO Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13065 MINDANAO Way pet-friendly?
No, 13065 MINDANAO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13065 MINDANAO Way offer parking?
Yes, 13065 MINDANAO Way does offer parking.
Does 13065 MINDANAO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13065 MINDANAO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13065 MINDANAO Way have a pool?
Yes, 13065 MINDANAO Way has a pool.
Does 13065 MINDANAO Way have accessible units?
No, 13065 MINDANAO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13065 MINDANAO Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13065 MINDANAO Way does not have units with dishwashers.
