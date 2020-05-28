1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEYOND BEAUTIFUL TOP-FLOOR, PENTHOUSE 2BR/ 2BA! BALCONY W/ A SUNNY VIEW OF HOLLYWOOD! COMES W/ 2 PARKING SPACES!

ONE MONTH FREE CURRENTLY OFFERED!

Welcome to the luxury lifestyle! This penthouse apartment is loaded with charm! Sun-kissed, and stylish!

An open layout offers many possibilities... The bedrooms are on separate sides of the apartment offering maximum privacy. Great customized closets for maximized storage throughout! Lots of windows (and sunshine!) with roller shades, and a sizable balcony off the main room. Imagine enjoying a morning coffee, soaking up sun-rays and and fresh air with your furry friend...

Recessed lighting throughout! The kitchen oozes with class with its full quartz coutertops and Italian-designed, soft-close cabinetry. The washer/ dryer is in unit and discretely placed in the second bedroom. This is a new elevator building with ButterflyMX video intercom system! The overall design of the building is very thought out to live in comfortably.

Very convenient locality, too! Santa Monica Blvd and the 101 Freeway are very closeby as well as public transit options. Live in the heart of it all at this luxurious building in Hollywood.

Easy to show! Contact LBA to schedule your tour today!



ONE MONTH FREE SPECIAL

12 month lease

First month and deposit due at lease signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of approval)

HP pays trash and gardening / Tenant pays all other utilities

Pets friendly!