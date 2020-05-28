All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2

1306 N Orange Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1306 N Orange Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEYOND BEAUTIFUL TOP-FLOOR, PENTHOUSE 2BR/ 2BA! BALCONY W/ A SUNNY VIEW OF HOLLYWOOD! COMES W/ 2 PARKING SPACES!
ONE MONTH FREE CURRENTLY OFFERED!
Welcome to the luxury lifestyle! This penthouse apartment is loaded with charm! Sun-kissed, and stylish!
An open layout offers many possibilities... The bedrooms are on separate sides of the apartment offering maximum privacy. Great customized closets for maximized storage throughout! Lots of windows (and sunshine!) with roller shades, and a sizable balcony off the main room. Imagine enjoying a morning coffee, soaking up sun-rays and and fresh air with your furry friend...
Recessed lighting throughout! The kitchen oozes with class with its full quartz coutertops and Italian-designed, soft-close cabinetry. The washer/ dryer is in unit and discretely placed in the second bedroom. This is a new elevator building with ButterflyMX video intercom system! The overall design of the building is very thought out to live in comfortably.
Very convenient locality, too! Santa Monica Blvd and the 101 Freeway are very closeby as well as public transit options. Live in the heart of it all at this luxurious building in Hollywood.
Easy to show! Contact LBA to schedule your tour today!

ONE MONTH FREE SPECIAL
12 month lease
First month and deposit due at lease signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of approval)
HP pays trash and gardening / Tenant pays all other utilities
Pets friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 have any available units?
1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 have?
Some of 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 offers parking.
Does 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 have a pool?
No, 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 have accessible units?
No, 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 N. ORANGE DR PH #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

