Newly Renovated, Central AC, All Utilities Paid - Property Id: 267424



Gorgeous and Spacious front unit for rent. This unit has 1 bedroom with a walking closet and the kitchen has many cabinets. It has its own laundry room and central HVAC. The rent includes all utilities (water, gas, electricity, internet, trash).

Feel free to text or call.No pets!!!No smoking!!!

No Pets Allowed



